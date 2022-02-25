Zelensky tells EU more sanctions needed to 'increase' pressure on Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the EU to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over its invasion, after the bloc held off hitting Moscow with the full arsenal of punitive measures.

"Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase," Zelensky wrote on Twitter after talking to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.