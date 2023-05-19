Zelensky to attend G7 in Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hiroshima, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is poised for a first post-invasion trip to the Asia-Pacific, at a G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The previously unannounced visit was revealed by officials Friday.

Top Zelensky security aide Oleksii Danilov said, "Very important things will be decided there, and therefore the presence, the physical presence of our president is absolutely essential to defend our interests."An informed source in Hiroshima told AFP that Zelensky was now expected to appear in person, though the timing of his arrival remained unclear.