UrduPoint.com

Zelensky To Meet Biden At G7: Ukrainian Chief Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Zelensky to meet Biden at G7: Ukrainian chief of staff

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with US President Joe Biden "in the coming days" at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, his chief of staff said on television.

The two leaders will discuss a series of topics including the international fighter jet coalition, thanks to which "Ukraine will very soon have everything it needs to protect our skies, our cities and our citizens," Yermak said.

Yermak confirmed that Zelensky, who on Friday addressed the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia, would go to Japan for the G7.

The international meetings come as Ukrainian troops are ready for a long-awaited spring counteroffensive.

Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv's pilots, a senior White House official said Friday.

Zelensky hailed the move on Twitter as a "historic decision."He said that he looked forward to "discussing the practical implementation" of the plan in Hiroshima.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Twitter White House Hiroshima Japan Saudi Arabia TV Arab

Recent Stories

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

33 minutes ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

33 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

33 minutes ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

46 minutes ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

46 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns suicide attack against JI Chie ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.