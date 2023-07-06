Zelensky to meet Erdogan Friday in Istanbul: Turkish media

Istanbul, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Istanbul on Friday for talks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported.

The meeting is expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week's NATO summit, the reports said.

Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give his green light for Sweden's membership of NATO ahead of the July 11-12 alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Both Zelensky and Erdogan also want to extend a deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship its corn and other grains to global markets during the war.

Erdogan has tried to use his good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to try and mediate and end to the war.