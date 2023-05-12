Zelensky to meet Italian president in Rome Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Rome on Saturday for talks with his Italian counterpart, an official told AFP Friday, with a meeting with Pope Francis also possible.

"We confirm that this meeting will take place tomorrow," a spokesman for Italian President Sergio Mattarella said when asked about reports of a meeting with Zelensky.

It would be the first visit by Zelensky to EU and NATO member Italy since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

A Vatican source told AFP earlier that a meeting between Zelensky and Pope Francis was also "possible", although this has not yet been confirmed.

Zelensky is also expected to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited Kyiv in February to show her country's support for Ukraine, although her office has not confirmed this.

Meloni hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome last month, on the occasion of a conference on how Italian businesses could help rebuild the war-torn country.

Pope Francis, who last hosted Zelensky at the Vatican in February 2020, has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and prays for the victims of the war almost every week during his general audience.

During an audience at the Vatican during his visit to Rome, Shmyhal invited the 86-year-old pontiff to Ukraine.