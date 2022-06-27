Zelensky to press G7 for more help as war rages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Elmau Castle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky will urge world powers to step up their support for Ukraine when he addresses the G7 summit on Monday, as Kyiv reels from the first Russian strikes on the capital in weeks.

US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, meeting in the Bavarian Alps, have stressed their unity in the face of Russia's aggression -- even as the global fallout worsens.

Zelensky is set to join the leaders of the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and Canada via video link at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).

In his daily address late Sunday, Zelensky renewed his calls for more weapons and air defence systems to be delivered to Ukraine and for fresh sanctions against Russia by G7 nations.

"We need a powerful air defence -- modern, fully effective. Which can ensure complete protection against these missiles. We talk about this every day with our partners. There are already some agreements. And partners need to move faster if they are really partners, not observers," he said.

"Delays in the transfer of weapons to our state, any restrictions are actually an invitation for Russia to strike again and again." Zelensky's appeal came after Russia struck a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine said, leaving one person dead and wounding four others including a seven-year-old girl.

Biden condemned the strikes, the first on the Ukrainian capital in almost three weeks, as "barbarism".

German Chancellor and G7 host Olaf Scholz said the attack showed again "that it is right to stand together and support Ukrainians".

Russia denied it had hit a civilian target, however, saying its forces had struck the Artyom weapons factory in the neighbourhood.

The G7 summit, held at the picturesque Elmau Castle, runs until Tuesday. It will be followed by a meeting of NATO countries in Spain, which Zelensky is also expected to dial into.

Last week, the European Union showed its support by granting Kyiv candidate status.