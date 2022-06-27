Elmau Castle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky told G7 leaders on Monday the time has not yet come to open talks with Russia, as Kyiv is still seeking to consolidate its positions, France said Monday.

"President Zelensky gave a very clear response that now is not the time for negotiations. Ukraine will negotiate when it is in a position to do so, that is, when it has basically re-established a position of strength," a French official said after the Ukrainian leader joined the G7 summit via video-link.

"In the meantime, he needs to end the war as quickly as possible," the official said, adding that the Ukrainian leader had set the beginning of winter as the deadline.

Zelensky is seeking armaments "so that Ukraine can contain the advance of Russia and push the Russians beyond the February lines".

In response, the G7 leaders presented "extremely convergent" positions, which the French official said corresponded to Zelensky's expectations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "very clearly that nothing that concerns Ukraine will be decided without Ukraine".

He also stressed that it was up to Ukraine to decide when it should begin negotiating with Russia.