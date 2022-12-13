UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Urges 800 Mn Euros In Ukraine Winter Help

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Zelensky urges 800 mn euros in Ukraine winter help

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totalling around 800 million Euros to help his country survive Russia's bombing of its civilian infrastructure.

The alarm over Ukraine's ability to cope comes nine months into the Russian assault against its neighbour, which has seen Moscow make only slight territorial gains in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Zelensky made the request for 800 million euros at international conference in Paris designed to raise material and money to repair Ukraine's damaged infrastructure.

It is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he has sometimes had testy ties.

"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky told the gathering in Paris via video link.

"I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."Zelensky said that Ukraine needed transformers, equipment to repair damaged high-voltage power lines, as well as generators and gas turbines.

"Because of the destruction of our power plants by terror attacks we will need to use more gas this winter than expected," added Zelensky, whose wife Olena attended the conference in person.

