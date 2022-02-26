Zelensky urges Germany, Hungary to support cutting Russia from SWIFT

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday urged Germany and Hungary to back severing Russia from the SWIFT banking system to punish Moscow for invading his country.

"There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision," Zelensky said in a video address posted online.

