Open Menu

Zelensky Visits Front Near Bakhmut In Eastern Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Zelensky visits front near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops leading a counteroffensive towards the eastern war-battered town of Bakhmut, Kyiv said Tuesday.

"As part of a working trip to Donetsk region, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky visited combat brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut region," the presidency said.

It added that Zelensky had "listened to reports on the operational situation" on the eastern front.

Bakhmut, an industrial town that was once home to some 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces this summer after months of brutal fighting.

Ukrainian troops have been carrying out a grinding assault around the flanks of the town, now reduced to ruins.

Zelensky met with the commanders of the troops in that area and discussed "the problems and needs of the units" including "the provision of artillery shells, missiles for front-line air defence systems."On Monday, Zelensky said he had visited the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, posting a video of himself on social media meeting commanders and soldiers in an unnamed location.

The visits came on the heels of Ukraine's defence minister's dismissal, and after Kyiv last week claimed some tactical successes.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Social Media Donetsk

Recent Stories

Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea E ..

Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of F ..

Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of Finance&#039; campaign

15 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Po ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Poland

29 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services wins &#039;Infosol Award& ..

Emirates Health Services wins &#039;Infosol Award&#039; for Women&#039;s Health ..

30 minutes ago
 Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a model ..

Sajal faces criticism for daring scenes in a modeling photoshoot

53 minutes ago
 PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame ..

PM Kakar refrains from giving definite time frame for general elections

60 minutes ago
Preliminary planning have started on making the fi ..

Preliminary planning have started on making the first ever theme park for childr ..

1 hour ago
 Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

3 hours ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous