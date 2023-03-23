UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Visits Frontline, Deadly Russian Strikes Hit School, Homes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Zelensky visits frontline, deadly Russian strikes hit school, homes

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he visited military positions near the frontline town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, as a Russian strike battered a residential building, injuring dozens.

At least one person was killed and 32 more injured in the block of flats in Zaporizhzhia, a city near the frontline, just before Zelensky announced his visit to the front, the mayor said.

And officials announced the death toll from a separate overnight drone attack by Russia on a school south of the capital Kyiv had risen to seven, with another nine injured.

During the visit to the front near Bakhmut, Zelensky recognised the troops had a "difficult" task.

"I am honoured to be here today to award our heroes. To shake hands and thank them for protecting the sovereignty of our country." Video released by Zelensky's office showed him meeting servicemen in a warehouse and handing out state decorations.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have invested heavily in the battle for Bakhmut, even though analysts say the city carries little strategic value.

Kyiv says the battle for the industrial town, which had a pre-war population of around 80,000 people, is key to holding back Russian forces along the entire eastern front.

