Zelensky visits frontline Ukraine town of Avdiivka

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited the heavily shelled frontline town of Avdiivka in the country's east, his official website said.

Zelensky visited "advanced positions" in the town close to the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, and wished troops a happy Orthodox Easter, the website said.

Zelensky was pictured sitting with soldiers at a table laid with traditional Easter cakes. Orthodox Easter was celebrated on Sunday.

The visit was announced hours after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Monday visited two frontline regions.