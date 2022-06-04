UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Vows Victory On 100th Day Of Russian Invasion

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed victory on the 100th day of Russia's invasion on Friday, even as Russian troops pounded the eastern Donbas region.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Russia's advance has been slowed by a fierce Ukrainian resistance which repelled them from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims towards capturing the east.

"Victory will be ours," Zelensky said in a video address similar to one he posted at the onset of the war outside government buildings in Kyiv.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "certain results have been achieved", pointing to the "liberation" of some areas from what he called the "pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine".

The West has sent ever more potent weapons to Ukraine and piled on ever more stringent sanctions, with the European Union also on Friday formally adopting a ban on most Russian oil imports.

Putin's alleged girlfriend, former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, was also added to an assets freeze and visa-ban blacklist, along with Russian army personnel suspected of war crimes.

At the same time, the United Nations said it was leading intense negotiations with Russia to allow tens of millions of tons of grain to leave Ukrainian ports to avert a global food crisis.

