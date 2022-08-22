UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Warns Russia Against Putting Ukraine Soldiers On Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday.

Zelensky cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary Wednesday.

Ukraine's Independence Day, August 24, will also mark six months since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic, in a devastating war that has cost thousands of lives.

"If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse," Zelensky warned in an evening address.

"This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible." The capital Kyiv has already announced a ban on public gatherings. Kharkiv too, declared a curfew around the holiday.

Zelensky was returning to a subject he had already raised in the previous night's remarks.

"Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel," he warned late Saturday.

"One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us," and "to sow despondency, fear and conflict".

But he added: "We have to be strong enough to resist all provocation" and "make the occupiers pay for their terror".

- 'Be vigilant' - A presidential adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said Russia could intensify its bombing campaign.

"Russia is an archaic state that links its actions to certain dates, it's an obsession of sorts," the Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted him as saying.

"They hate us and will try to increase... the number of bombings of our cities including Kyiv with cruise missiles," Podolyak added.

Kyiv authorities on Sunday banned public gatherings from August 22 to August 25.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the regional governor announced a curfew from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25.

"We will not allow any provocation by the enemy. Be as vigilant as possible during our independence holiday," Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv has been under regular Russian bombardment for weeks and on Sunday emergency services said a woman was killed and two other civilians were wounded in overnight strikes.

Four civilians were reported killed by Russian fire in Donetsk, said the region's pro-Kyiv governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Five cruise missiles were fired at Odessa from the Black Sea, a regional administration spokesman said. Two were shot down by air defences and three hit a silo without causing injury.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Mariupol Odessa Donetsk Kharkiv Independence Turkish Lira August Women Sunday Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Anti-polio campaign begins across country

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

1 day ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.