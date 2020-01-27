'Zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew over Epstein: US prosecutor

(@imziishan)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" regarding late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a US prosecutor said Monday, despite the British royal saying he was willing to help with the investigation.

New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, who is leading an investigation into possible co-conspirators of Epstein's, said his office and the FBI had asked to interview Andrew but he has yet to respond.

"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," Berman told reporters.