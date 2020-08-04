Zero COVID-19 cases in NHL bubbles - league

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montreal, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The National Hockey League said Monday it had found no cases of COVID-19 in the first wave of tests conducted since teams entered its separate bubbles last month.

A statement from the NHL said zero positives had been recorded from 7,013 tests carried out at secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto from July 27 to August 1.

The league said tests were carried out on all members of team's delegation, including players, officials and support staff.

The NHL resumed on Saturday after a four month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The postseason is being held in two separate cities, with 12 teams from the Eastern Conference based in Toronto, and 12 teams from the Western Conference based in Edmonton.