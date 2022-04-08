UrduPoint.com

Zero-COVID" Strategies Were Best Option: New Scientist

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Zero-COVID" strategies were best option: New Scientist

LONDON, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Several countries are now abandoning their goal of reducing the coronavirus's spread as much as possible, but evidence shows this was the best route to be taken, New Scientist has reported.

It has been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

One of the biggest shifts has been the abandonment of the "zero-COVID" strategy by countries like New Zealand and Vietnam, which are opening up and allowing the virus to spread.

As a result, the report said it is tempting to think the approach was a mistake and that the strategy of nations like Britain has won out. But that is nonsense.

Countries that followed the "zero-COVID" playbook have done better on every measure, from death rates to economic growth, said the magazine.

