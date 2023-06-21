UrduPoint.com

Zero Energy Cold Storage Built In W. Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Zero energy cold storage built in W. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A zero energy cold storage with a capacity of keeping 500 tons of agricultural products has been built in Afghanistan's western Farah province, Mawlawi Nooruddin Anas, provincial director for agriculture, irrigation and livestock, said on Wednesday.

Built at a cost of 300,000 U.S.

Dollars, the cold storage would enable farmers in Farah province to well store products, the official said.

Farah's major agricultural products include watermelon, melon, tomato, potato, onion, cucumber, cauliflower and eggplant.

"It is really a matter of pleasure for me and for all the farmers in Farah province to take benefit from the cold storage this year," farmer Ismael Sultani told Xinhua.

The Ministry for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock plans to build more cold storages in the war-ravaged country, according to Anas.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Agriculture Farah All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

21 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

21 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

1 hour ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.