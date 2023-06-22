UrduPoint.com

Zero Energy Cold Storage Built In W. Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A zero energy cold storage with a capacity of keeping 500 tons of agricultural products has been built in Afghanistan's western Farah province, Mawlawi Nooruddin Anas, provincial director for agriculture, irrigation and livestock, said on Wednesday.

Built at a cost of 300,000 U.S.

Dollars, the cold storage would enable farmers in Farah province to well store products, the official said.

Farah's major agricultural products include watermelon, melon, tomato, potato, onion, cucumber, cauliflower and eggplant.

"It is really a matter of pleasure for me and for all the farmers in Farah province to take benefit from the cold storage this year," farmer Ismael Sultani told Xinhua.

The Ministry for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock plans to build more cold storages in the war-ravaged country, according to Anas.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

