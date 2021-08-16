UrduPoint.com

Zero New Local COVID-19 Infections Registered In China's Hubei For 2 Days

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Zero new local COVID-19 infections registered in China's Hubei for 2 days

WUHAN, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province has for two consecutive days reported zero locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Monday.

The province hit hard by COVID-19 last year registered zero new locally transmitted cases on Saturday and Sunday after the latest round of sporadic infections occurred, said the headquarters.

Three cured patients were released from the hospital on Sunday.

Two medium-risk areas in the province have been downgraded to low-risk as no new cases had been reported for 14 consecutive days in both areas.

By the end of Friday, the province had a total of 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 87 locally transmitted, according to the headquarters.

Related Topics

China Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM calls NSC meeting to discuss Afghan situation, ..

PM calls NSC meeting to discuss Afghan situation, country's security today

6 minutes ago
 Independence And Pakistan Navy

Independence And Pakistan Navy

44 minutes ago
 RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

55 minutes ago
 Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

1 hour ago
 War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesper ..

War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bil ..

Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.