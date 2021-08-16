WUHAN, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Central China's Hubei Province has for two consecutive days reported zero locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the provincial epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Monday.

The province hit hard by COVID-19 last year registered zero new locally transmitted cases on Saturday and Sunday after the latest round of sporadic infections occurred, said the headquarters.

Three cured patients were released from the hospital on Sunday.

Two medium-risk areas in the province have been downgraded to low-risk as no new cases had been reported for 14 consecutive days in both areas.

By the end of Friday, the province had a total of 96 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 87 locally transmitted, according to the headquarters.