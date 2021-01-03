UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Zero Positive' For Toulon Coach After Bordeaux Loss

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

'Zero positive' for Toulon coach after Bordeaux loss

Paris, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Toulon coach Patrice Collazo admitted there was "zero positive" from his team's 31-18 defeat to Bordeaux in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

The three-time European champions started the new year fourth in the table, two points behind leaders La Rochelle.

However, they were out-scored three tries to two by a Bordeaux side who had a 20-6 stranglehold by the break.

The home team never looked back after going into a third-minute lead when lock forward Cameron Woki went over after good work from Kiwi winger Ben Lam.

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, likely to be a starter for France in the Six Nations, added a second try.

The 22-year-old finished with 21 points.

Romain Buros, again set-up by former New Zealand Sevens star Lam, added the third score early in the second period.

Isaia Toeava and Bryce Heem scored Toulon's tries after the interval to restore a little respect.

"There is zero positive for me. We conceded 30 points," said Collazo.

"Bordeaux wanted to win more than us. They played to win and we played to wait and see what was going to happen.

"But to win away, it is impossible against teams of the quality of Bordeaux."

Related Topics

France Toulon La Rochelle Bordeaux Lead Turkish Lira From Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Al Shamsi praises success of security plan for 202 ..

1 hour ago

Former Malian Prime Minister Modibo Keita Dies Age ..

2 hours ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $33,000

2 hours ago

&#039;SeeSharjah&#039; Campaign to turn spotlight ..

2 hours ago

Rescue Operation to Find 9 Missing People at Lands ..

2 hours ago

UK Registers Record Increase of Nearly 58,000 COVI ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.