'Zero positive' for Toulon coach after Bordeaux loss

Paris, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Toulon coach Patrice Collazo admitted there was "zero positive" from his team's 31-18 defeat to Bordeaux in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

The three-time European champions started the new year fourth in the table, two points behind leaders La Rochelle.

However, they were out-scored three tries to two by a Bordeaux side who had a 20-6 stranglehold by the break.

The home team never looked back after going into a third-minute lead when lock forward Cameron Woki went over after good work from Kiwi winger Ben Lam.

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert, likely to be a starter for France in the Six Nations, added a second try.

The 22-year-old finished with 21 points.

Romain Buros, again set-up by former New Zealand Sevens star Lam, added the third score early in the second period.

Isaia Toeava and Bryce Heem scored Toulon's tries after the interval to restore a little respect.

"There is zero positive for me. We conceded 30 points," said Collazo.

"Bordeaux wanted to win more than us. They played to win and we played to wait and see what was going to happen.

"But to win away, it is impossible against teams of the quality of Bordeaux."