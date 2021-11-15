UrduPoint.com

'Zero' Pressure As Medvedev Wins ATP Finals Opener, Berrettini In Tears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

'Zero' pressure as Medvedev wins ATP Finals opener, Berrettini in tears

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin but said he had felt "zero pressure".

The Russian second seed triumphed 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 over seventh seeded Hurkacz.

"I had zero break points to save, so in a way I was never under pressure," said US Open champion Medvedev who fired 15 aces in the match.

"I had only two games on Hubert's serve where I had break points. Super happy to make this work and that I managed to get both breaks." Hurkacz has enjoyed a breakout season, winning his first Masters event in Miami and making the semi-finals at Wimbledon after beating Roger Federer in the last-eight.

He is appearing in the end-of-season showpiece for the first time.

"I'll just try to stay positive," he said.

"I lost this match, but I'll think about the positives and what I can do better and prepare for the next one." Medvedev has now won 23 of his last 26 matches.

Later Sunday, sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy saw his challenge suffer a painful end when injury forced him to retire against Alexander Zverev.

The German third seed was 7-6 (9/7), 1-0 ahead when Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini called it quits with an apparent abdomen strain.

"I don't really know what to say, because this is the worst feeling a player can have," Zverev, the 2018 ATP Finals champion, said in his on-court interview.

"You play all year long to qualify for this beautiful tournament. For Matteo playing at home, this is the worst feeling I think he will ever have in his career." Berrettini, who described his retirement as his "worst moment on a tennis court" has not yet pulled out of the event.

Should he decide to do so, then he would be replaced by another Italian in the shape of alternate, Jannik Sinner.

This year's ATP Finals are being played in Turin for the first time after being switched from London.

On Monday, world number one Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud while Stefanos Tsitsipas tackles Andrey Rublev.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia German London Turin Casper Miami Italy Poland Roger Federer Turkish Lira Sunday 2018 Event All From Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2021

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

10 hours ago
 Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 t ..

Industry, business leaders to gather at GMIS2021 to shape future of manufacturin ..

11 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Dire ..

Commander of Land Forces receives DSCA Deputy-Director

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local New ..

Sharjah Government Media Bureau launches Local News Networks Forum on Nov 25

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.