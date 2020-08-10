(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :American teen Rose Zhang dethroned defending champion Gabriela Ruffels in 38 holes Sunday to win the 120th US Women's Amateur title at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

The second-longest championship match in the event's history, which neither led by more than 2-up, ended in heartbreak for Ruffels when she lipped out on a 3-foot par putt on the second extra hole to extend the match.

"You can't take any putt for granted out here," Ruffels said. "These greens are crazy fast, and that did have a little break to it.

"I was playing it outside of the hole.

I actually hit it on my line, but it was heartbreaking to see it horseshoe out." Zhang, a 17-year-old from California, had considered withdrawing due to a left wrist injury but opted to rest by not playing for 10 days before the Women's Amateur, using daily ice packs and medical tape and finding fairways in regulation to ease the pain.

"Winning the US Women's Amateur means the world to me," Zhang said. "To have my name on the trophy with the best players of all-time is life-changing for me. It's a dream come true."Zhang saved par on the 36th hole with a 95-yard wedge shot to the edge of the cup to force extra holes.