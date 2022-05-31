UrduPoint.com

Zhang Ming Visits SCO Friendship And Cooperation Center

Published May 31, 2022

Zhang Ming visits SCO Friendship and Cooperation Center

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming visited the Presidential State Management academy of Tajikistan and held a meeting with its Rector Abdukhalil Ghafurzoda.

The rector told the SCO Secretary-General about the activities of the SCO Friendship and Cooperation Centre in Tajikistan, according to a statement issued by SCO Secretariat here.

The discussion focused on further expanding cooperation in the sphere of popular diplomacy and involving public and non-commercial institutions from the SCO member states.

They noted the importance of continuing to hold events aimed at promoting interaction in culture, education, science, tourism, sport, and youth.

Zhang Ming also met with participants of the SCO model interactive game held on March 30, 2022 in Guliston, Tajikistan, had a conversation with them and presented certificates of honour to the young students.

