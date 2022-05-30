Zhejiang goalkeeper injured before Chinese Super League season opens

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Zhejiang FC goalkeeper Gu Chao will have to sit out the first part of the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign after picking up a finger injury in a warm-up game.

The former Chinese international suffered a fracture to his left index finger when he tried to save a shot in a friendly between Zhejiang and China's under-19 national team last Friday in Haikou of Hainan province, where the Zhejiang side will play the season-opener against defending champions Shandong Taishan on Friday.

"Our team doctor told me it's a fracture.

I felt acute pain from the injured finger on my way to the hospital," Gu told Chinese media.

"I needed the help of painkillers to go to sleep that night," he added.

Gu returned to Hangzhou on Sunday to receive further medical treatment, and is certain to miss Zhejiang's first few games.

"It's shame that I got injured at this time. I will follow our team with my computer," he said.

The first phase of the 2022 CSL, from June 3 to July 12, will be played in three bio-secure bubbles set up in Haikou, Dalian and Meizhou.