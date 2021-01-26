UrduPoint.com
Zhejiang's GDP Up 3.6 Pct In 2020

Tue 26th January 2021

Zhejiang's GDP up 3.6 pct in 2020

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :East China's Zhejiang Province saw its gross domestic product (GDP) grow 3.6 percent year on year to more than 6.46 trillion Yuan (about 1 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2020.

The coastal province managed to stage a strong recovery quarter on quarter after the COVID-19 epidemic was quickly contained across the country.

Its GDP rebounded to year-on-year growth of 0.5 percent in the first half of last year and 2.3 percent in the January-September period, after shrinking 5.

6 percent in the first quarter, according to the provincial government work report delivered Tuesday at the annual session of the Zhejiang provincial people's congress.

Zhejiang's exports rose 9.1 percent year on year to nearly 2.52 trillion yuan last year. The figure accounted for 14 percent of the country's total, compared to 13.4 percent in 2019. Its actual utilization of foreign investment reached 15.8 billion Dollars, an increase of 16.4 percent over 2019.

