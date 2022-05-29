UrduPoint.com

Zheng Qinwen: Five Things To Know About China's New Tennis Sensation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Zheng Qinwen: Five things to know about China's new tennis sensation

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Teenager Zheng Qinwen has lit up the French Open as the newest star to emerge from China, where the coronavirus pandemic and the Peng Shuai scandal has put top-level tennis on hold for more than two years.

The 19-year-old beat 2018 French Open winner Simona Halep in the second round at Roland Garros.

Zheng faces world number one Iga Swiatek on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals after her third-round opponent Alize Cornet retired with a thigh injury.

But who is Zheng Qinwen? AFP Sport picks five things to know about China's world number 74: - Early starter - At the age of six, Zheng's father encouraged her to try different sports and commit to one of them. She had a go at basketball and badminton before choosing tennis.

Zheng was enrolled in a special residential coaching programme at the age of eight, moving away from her family home in Shiyan, in central China's Hubei province, to an academy in Grand Slam winner Li Na's home city of Wuhan.

In 2013, US talent scouts spotted Zheng at an open junior tournament in Florida and she signed her first contract with leading sports management agency IMG at the age of 11.

- Federer 'weapon' - Zheng is one of the "Li Na generation" of young players who took up tennis after the success of China's first Grand Slam singles champion, who won the French Open in 2011 when Zheng was eight.

She watches 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at every opportunity.

"I remember sitting in front of the tv watching Federer when I was a child, enjoying every shot... inspiring me," Zheng wrote on China's twitter-like Weibo in August.

She uses the same type of Wilson Pro Staff tennis racquet as Federer, once calling it on Weibo a "must-have weapon for killing enemies".

- Trains in Spain - Zheng has been based in Barcelona for the past two years and is coached by former top-100 men's player Pere Riba.

Before moving to Spain she trained at an elite tennis academy in Beijing run by Carlos Rodriguez, the Argentine-Belgian coach who worked with Li Na and Justine Henin.

- Dream-chasing foodie - The outspoken teenager has adopted the nickname Ana and she calls herself a "foodie" who likes to "chase dreams" and a video on Weibo in 2019 shows her to be a dab hand at making dumplings.

"The future cannot be predicted, the past cannot be changed," she wrote on Weibo on the eve of the French Open. "The present is just chasing dreams." - Rising star - Zheng has been racing up the WTA rankings since the start of 2021 having won 60 of her last 79 matches at all levels.

She has reached five second-tier ITF finals in that time and won them all, without dropping a set.

Zheng broke into the top 100 in February and is projected to move inside the top 70 for the first time after the French Open.

prw/dj Weibo ANA HOLDINGS

Related Topics

Tennis World Scandal Sports China Badminton Young Shiyan Wuhan Beijing Barcelona Same Florida Spain Roger Federer Turkish Lira February August 2018 2019 Family TV All From Top Coach Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

6 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

14 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.