Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach: club ds/gj

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect, the Spanish club said Thursday, just days after the club were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman's departure comes at the end of a disappointing campaign for the 13-time European champions, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals as they failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 seasons.