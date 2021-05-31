UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Says He Quit Real Madrid Because Of Club's Lack Of 'faith'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Zidane says he quit Real Madrid because of club's lack of 'faith'

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any confidence in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday.

"I'm leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, and doesn't offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term," the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS.

"I am a born winner and I was here to win trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life and I have the feeling that these things have not been valued, that it has not been understood that this is also how the dynamic of a great club is maintained," he said.

"But everything I built on a daily basis, what I brought to the relationship with the players... has been forgotten." "I'm leaving, but I'm not jumping ship and I'm not tired of coaching," he said.

Real had a disappointing season, finishing second in La Liga behind neigbours Atletico Madrid and losing to eventual winners Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

It is the second time that Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager.

The 1998 World Cup winner first took the helm in January 2016 and guided Real to the 2017 La Liga title and an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League titles before abruptly quitting on May 31, 2018.

Less than a year later he returned after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked as managers in quick succession.

In his letter Zidane said he left the club in 2018 because it needed "a different voice to keep itself at the highest" but this time "things are different".

"I want what we have achieved together to be respected. I would have liked in recent months my relationship with the club and with the president (Florentino Perez) to have been a little different from that of other coaches," Zidane said.

"I wasn't asking for privileges, of course not, but a little more memory," added Zidane.

- 'Always grateful' - Zidane's contract with Real was set to expire in 2022 but he had repeatedly refused to confirm he would still be at the club next season.

He has a history of making surprise announcements: as a player, he initially announced his retirement from international football in 2004 before coming back for the 2006 World Cup, after which he retired for good following his red card for butting on Italy's Marco Materazzi as France lost the final.

"Spending 20 years in Madrid has been the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me in life and I know that I owe it exclusively to Florentino Perez who bet on me in 2001," Zidane said in the letter.

"I say it from the heart, I will always be grateful to the 'presi' for it. Always," he added.

Zidane now take another break from football although there has been talk of him either taking charge of the French national team or Juventus, where he spent five years as a player.

Juventus are suffering financially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and might not be in a position to entice him.

Didier Deschamps, who led France to victory in the last World Cup, is likely to remain national coach until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, barring a disastrous performance at the European Championship that kicks off next month.

Related Topics

Football World Sports France Qatar Santiago Madrid Italy January May 2017 2016 2018 From Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home on forced leaves for an indefi ..

7 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

8 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

8 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

17 minutes ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.