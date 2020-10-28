UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Says Real Deserved Point After Fightback At Gladbach

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Zidane says Real deserved point after fightback at Gladbach

Mnchengladbach, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Zinedine Zidane insisted Real Madrid deserved a point after Casemiro scored a last-gasp equaliser as the Spanish giants fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday and avoid a fourth straight Champions League defeat.

Marcus Thuram's double put Gladbach on course for a famous victory until Real roared back with late efforts from Karim Benzema and Casemiro -- three minutes into added time -- to salvage a point.

But Real remain at the bottom of Group B after their shock 3-2 home defeat by a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk side in last week's opener.

Zidane's side also lost both legs of last season's round-of-16 exit at the hands of Manchester City.

"For me, this draw is not a relief, it's a deserved result," said Real coach Zidane.

"We had an opponent who had us in trouble on two or three occasions, but we didn't panic and came back with character.

"If we continue to play like that, we'll do great things and we'll win matches -- that's for sure." Shakhtar sit two points clear at the top of the table after a goalless draw with Inter Milan in Tuesday's earlier Group B encounter.

Despite having more than 60 percent possession, Real rarely troubled Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer until the frantic final scenes.

"Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world and we should have known they'd throw everything at us," said Thuram.

"We have to learn from this experience."

Related Topics

World Donetsk From Best Top Real Madrid Manchester City Coach Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

9 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

10 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.