Zidansek becomes first Slovenian woman in Slam quarter-final

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Tamara Zidansek on Sunday became the first woman from Slovenia to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam when she defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the French Open.

World number 85 Zidansek won 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 and will face either 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic or in-form Paula Badosa of Spain for a place in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old had never previously got beyond the second round of a Grand Slam.

However, she illustrated her potential by knocking out seventh-seeded former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the first round where she had twice been just two points from defeat.