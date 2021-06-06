UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidansek Becomes First Slovenian Woman In Slam Quarter-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Zidansek becomes first Slovenian woman in Slam quarter-final

Paris, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Tamara Zidansek on Sunday became the first woman from Slovenia to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam when she defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the French Open.

World number 85 Zidansek won 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 and will face either 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic or in-form Paula Badosa of Spain for a place in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old had never previously got beyond the second round of a Grand Slam.

However, she illustrated her potential by knocking out seventh-seeded former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the first round where she had twice been just two points from defeat.

Related Topics

Spain Czech Republic Romania Slovenia Women Sunday 2019 From US Open

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

8 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

8 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

8 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.