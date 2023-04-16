Zig-Zag technology helping reduce kilns pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :With thick smog engulfing most parts of Punjab province every winter, the authorities have embarked on multiple initiatives including the latest techniques in the brick kiln industry to reduce air pollution.

Besides industrial, vehicular and domestic pollution, the brick kilns were seen as severe additives to pollution, especially during the winter season. Therefore, Zig-Zag technology initiative has been taken to protect climate, transform traditional brick sector, improve efficiency and reduce costs of the bricks.

The traditional brick production consisted of hand-made bricks, baked in Fixed Chimney Bull's Trench Kilns (FCBTK), a widely used brick firing technology in South Asia. This is commonly ranked as the most contaminating techniques for brick production, resulting in adverse environmental effects including air pollution, climate change, cardio-respiratory diseases, land use impacts and deforestation.

Therefore, introducing Zig-Zag technology as modern day environment friendly technique is a step forward by the Punjab government to convert traditional brick-kilns to an efficient technology.

"Conversion of brick kilns to zig-zag technology would definitely curtail air pollution," remarked Director Punjab Environment Protection Department, Naseem-ur-Rehman.

He informed that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had been able to convert most of functional brick-kilns to new and cleaner technology from the old one, using smoke emitting fossil fuel.

Naseem explained that real difference between traditional FCBTK and the zig-zag technology driven brick kiln was that in the former method, placement of bricks is done on a straight pattern, where in the latter, bricks are placed in a zig-zag pattern that allows maneuvering of air for heating purposes efficiently.

"The new technology would help reduce breath-choking carbon emissions by 60 per cent and reduce air pollution," Director Naseem-ur-Rehman said. "The zig-zag technology also embellishes fuel efficiency, saves energy and lessens emissions as compared to traditional brick-kilns." During conversion process, the Punjab government ensured provision of loans to brick-kiln operators to materialize transition while the EPD issued a notification allowing only the brick kilns with zig-zag technology to operate.

International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) had provided technical assistance to brick-kiln owners with the support of Punjab Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and the PDMA.

"The Punjab province had successfully converted its brick-kilns to more efficient and cleaner technology in a short span of time, reducing the ratio of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) in the air," stated PDMA Punjab Director Nisar Sani.

He said PDMA had also developed "Saans APP" mobile application to help resolve smog-related complaints of citizens at their doorsteps. "The complaints received through this 'app' are immediately forwarded to relevant authorities for speedy action to resolve them." Nisar informed that departments like PDMA, traffic police, metropolitan corporation, PHA and transport, agriculture, industry and local governments departments are linked to this 'aap.' He said many kiln owners were not ready to convert to new technology but continued efforts and hard work of concerned departments and organization helped conversion of about 10,000 kilns in Punjab into zig-zag technology.

Earlier, these traditional brick-kilns were using coal, rubber and shoe soles as fuel, and emitting lethal black carbon into the atmosphere with most of them located around urban areas. As they thought it a cheaper mode of preparing bricks, it was challenging to agree them to a new technology.

Convincing them to transformation was really an uphill task because it required upfront investment onetime and many among them were already working on marginal profits, but they could earn millions in the long run. However, they were continuously persuaded and briefed about potential long term benefits of new technology that could, in the long run, save millions for them.

"Initially it felt difficult to opt for this new technology," remarked All Pakistan Brick Kiln Association Secretary General Abdul Haq Mehr. "But, when we visited it in Nepal and held training session afterwards here in Pakistan, we convinced to an extent that it could work." "Then, our association started supporting zig-zag technology and today the brick kiln owners who converted to this technology, can easily earn Rs 500 to Rs 1000 on every one thousand bricks and monthly coal consumption has also gone down to 160 from 200 tones," he informed.

He said the issue of labor for zig-zag technology has also been resolved after repeated training sessions with the labor. "Kiln industry makes up almost two percent of the GDP also employing five million people. Therefore, it should be paid proper heed to reduce production cost and ensure quality produce." Earlier, the brick kiln industry in the country was unregulated and operating across Pakistan especially in rural areas with very limited environmental and social compliance.

But, with rising awareness on environmental issues and introduction of new techniques, the brick kiln owners have to finally opt for a modern and cleaner technology not only to earn better but also to reduce air pollution and ensure better environment for the people.