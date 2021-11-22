UrduPoint.com

Zika Virus, A New Challenge For India's Most Populous State

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:50 PM

NEW DELHI,22 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) –:- While Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous north-central state, is grappling with a large number of dengue fever cases, it now faces the additional challenge of combating the Zika virus.

The Zika virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito belonging to the Aedes genus. While the infection is not fatal, it can cause serious neurologic complications, according to physicians.

Ved Vrat Singh, director general of medical and health services in Uttar Pradesh, told Anadolu Agency that the situation is now under control and the government is doing everything possible to prevent further spread.

"A total of 143 Zika virus infections have been confirmed, with one or two new instances still being reported, which is a first in Uttar Pradesh state," he said, adding: "We have done extensive testing recently as well, and things are generally under control.

" According to India's National Vector-Borne Disease Control Program, the country saw a total of 123,106 dengue cases from January to October this year, with Uttar Pradesh having the highest number of cases at 21,687.

Singh acknowledges that there are more dengue cases this year, but says that the two diseases are being combated at the same time. "The situation is under control," he asserted.

India's western state of Gujarat was the first to report a Zika outbreak in 2016-17.

Subsequently, cases were also confirmed by other states in 2018.

