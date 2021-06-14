UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Bans Sporting Activities Following Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Zimbabwe bans sporting activities following spike in COVID-19 cases

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe has banned all sporting activities as part of new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) advised sports associations that all sporting events have been suspended indefinitely.

"All national sports associations, clubs, gyms and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception.

"The SRC is well aware of certain ongoing, or contemplated, national sports commitments and will be in urgent direct communication with the relevant national associations thereof on guidance, and other mitigatory measures, in light of the above suspension," reads the statement.

Zimbabwe's Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday announced additional restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 following a surge of cases in recent weeks.

The measures include a ban of all public gatherings except for funerals, with only 30 people allowed to attend.

As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 39,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 37,004 recoveries and 1,632 deaths.

