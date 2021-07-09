Zimbabwe captain Taylor hits 81 as Bangladesh bowlers struggle

Harare, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A boundary-littered 81 by stand-in Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor helped Zimbabwe reach 209-2 by lunch on Friday on the third day of a one-off Test against Bangladesh at Harare sports Club.

Led by an unbeaten Test career-best 150 from Mahmudullah Riyad, Bangladesh posted 468 on Thursday in the first of seven matches covering all formats on a first tour to the southern Africa nation since 2013.

Zimbabwe were trailing by 259 at lunch as they seek revenge for an innings and 106-run loss in Bangladesh early last year.

Taylor is deputising for regular skipper Sean Williams, who is in self-isolation after coming into contact with family members who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The captain averaged close to a run a ball as he faced 92 balls and struck 12 fours and one six before being caught by substitute Yasir Ali off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Taylor shared a 115-run second-wicket partnership with opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano, who remained unbeaten on 63 with his 200-ball stand including eight fours.

Mehidy and fellow bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shakib al Hasan and captain Mominul Haque toiled in warm mid-winter conditions on the third day, conceding 95 runs and capturing just one wicket.