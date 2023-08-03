Open Menu

Zimbabwe Election Disinformation Spreads On WhatsApp

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Johannesburg, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :From doctored photos making small crowds big to posts praising government accomplishments that never were, WhatsApp has become the channel of choice for disinformation in Zimbabwe before this month's elections.

The landlocked southern African country heads to the polls on August 23 to elect the president and legislature in what analysts expect to be a tense affair amid a crackdown on the opposition and rigging fears.

Large-scale disinformation campaigns in the run-up to a vote are now a staple across the continent. Zimbabwe is no exception, but the situation there is more opaque.

In Kenya and Nigeria, which recently held votes, misinformation peddlers hung out in the open, mostly on Facebook and Twitter, while in Zimbabwe WhatsApp is king of the rapid spread, analysts say.

This is because that's where most voters are -- but the app's encrypted messaging service makes fact-checking harder, as fake content proliferates undetected.

Chris Chinaka, editor-in-chief of ZimFact, a Zimbabwean fact-checking group, said staff now spend most of the time flicking through WhatsApp groups for messages to debunk.

"For most Zimbabweans, the internet is WhatsApp, and a lot of communication happens there," said Nqaba Matshazi, a journalist working at the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) in Zimbabwe.

Internet penetration is quite low in Zimbabwe, where only about a third of the country's more than 15 million people are online, according to a 2023 report by DataReportal, a data analysis firm.

Only nine percent of those who have internet use social media.

WhatsApp has a much broader reach and many Zimbabweans consider it a safe means of communication -- a valued commodity in a country where criticizing the government can land people in jail.

In May, Zimbabwe approved a broadly worded law imposing harsh penalties for damaging the country's "sovereignty and national interest", which critics say effectively bans government criticism.

