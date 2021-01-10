UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Journalist To Spend Weekend In Jail After Tweet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Zimbabwe journalist to spend weekend in jail after tweet

Harare, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe police have re-arrested award-winning journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono, as well as one of his defenders, for allegedly posting false information on social media, prosecutors and lawyers said.

Chin'ono was detained in July last year ahead of banned anti-graft and anti-government protests he backed through his Twitter account.

He was charged with inciting public violence and released on bail one month later.

The journalist was behind bars again in November for allegedly obstructing justice after tweeting about a gold smuggling case involving political elites.

Another tweet landed Chin'ono back in jail on Friday, this time for sharing a video he claims shows a police officer beating a baby to death in the capital Harare.

"The accused published a false statement to members of the public," said the request for remand form, adding that he had deliberately intended to "undermine the public confidence" in police officers.

Chin'ono made a brief court appearance on Saturday for his bail hearing, which was postponed to Monday.

One of his lawyers, Job Sikhala, was later arrested on his way out of court for sharing the same video.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights group confirmed the arrest and said Sikhala had been charged with the same offence.

His bail hearing is also scheduled for Monday.

Chin'ono is openly critical of the Harare administration and regularly posts commentary on social media about social and economic hardship in the southern African country.

The acclaimed documentary producer was first detained shortly after he helped uncover a multi-million Dollar corruption scandal involving coronavirus gear.

The expose led to the sacking of Zimbabwe's health minister Obadiah Moyo and implicated the president's son.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Police Scandal Dollar Jail Social Media Twitter Lawyers Job Same Moyo Harare Zimbabwe July November Gold Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

29 minutes ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

2 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

1 hour ago

Indonesian C.G. expires of cardiac arrest

2 hours ago

Majority of Americans want immediate removal of Pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.