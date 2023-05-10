UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictive Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Zimbabwe lifts all COVID-19 restrictive measures

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Zimbabwean government on Tuesday lifted all measures that it had put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the pandemic no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

The decision was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

"After the World Health Organization released a statement indicating that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the government has directed that the mandatory wearing of face masks be lifted, all border measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 be lifted with immediate effect and tourists should no longer be required to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates at ports of entry or at tourist's resorts around the country," Mutsvangwa said.

As of May 3, there have been 264,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, with 5,686 deaths reported to the WHO.

As of April 29, a total of 13,935,112 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, the WHO said.

