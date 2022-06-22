Zimbabwe lifts curfew as COVID-19 under control

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) --:The Zimbabwean government on Tuesday lifted a midnight-to-dawn curfew imposed as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decrease over the past week while the recovery rate stood at 97 percent, acting Information Minister Jenfan Muswere told a post-cabinet media briefing.

"No patients were admitted to the intensive care unit (over the past week). This indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic remains under control, as it has been for some months now," he said.

The Cabinet stressed that the implementation of all COVID-19 public health and social measures must continue to be strengthened.