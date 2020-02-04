UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe MP Goes On Trial For Trying To Overthrow Govt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:00 AM

Zimbabwe MP goes on trial for trying to overthrow govt

Harare, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A leading Zimbabwean opposition lawmaker pleaded not guilty to charges that he planned to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a lawyers' group said on Monday, the latest in a series of cases to target government critics.

Job Sikhala, vice chairman of the main opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, was arrested in July, after he criticised the government at a rally in the southern Masvingo province.

The 47-year-old was subsequently released on bail.

At the opening of the trial on Monday Prosecutor Tawanda Zvekare told the court in Masvingo city that Sikhala was planning to subvert the government "through unconstitutional means" at the MDC event.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said Sikhala pleaded not guilty and was seeking to have the subversion charges dropped.

"(Sikhala's prosecution) is just harassment of the opposition legislator through the use of the criminal justice system," said rights lawyers grouping.

Several government critics have been charged with subversion since Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 following a coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe.

Prosecutors last year dropped treason charges against leading civil rights activist and priest Evan Mawarire, who was arrested in January 2019 for calling on Zimbabweans to miss work for a day in protest at the doubling of fuel prices.

Related Topics

Protest Lawyers Masvingo January July Criminals 2017 2019 Event Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE Nation Brand’s growing prominen ..

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

10 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

10 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

10 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.