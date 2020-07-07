UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Nurses Detained Over Pay Strike Freed On Bail

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Zimbabwe nurses detained over pay strike freed on bail

Harare, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Eleven of the 13 striking nurses arrested in Zimbabwe during a protest for higher pay were freed on bail Tuesday by a court in the capital Harare, their lawyers said.

Police arrested the group during a demonstration held by scores of nurses at Harare Central Hospital on Monday.

They are on strike to demand a raise, saying their pay had been so eroded by inflation that it could no longer meet their basic needs.

The nurses had vowed not to budge until they get paid in US Dollars when anti-riot police broke up the protest and arrested some of the strikers.

"Eleven nurses appeared before the magistrate's court in (southern suburb) Mbare today and were charged with breaching regulations to curb the COVID-19 virus by partaking in or convening an unauthorised gathering," Kumbirai Mafunda, spokesman for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told AFP.

"They were released on 1,000 ZW dollars ($15.87) each, except Moses Sigauke who was additionally charged with incitement to commit public violence and was ordered to pay 1,500 ZW dollars," he added.

"The other two nurses were released yesterday (Monday) after paying admission-of-guilt fines at the police station." The Zimbabwe Nurses' Association, which represents around 15,000 state nurses, called on their members to stage a strike against low wages at a time of galloping inflation.

Zimbabwe is facing its worst economic crisis in over a decade. Basic goods are scarce and the value of the Zimbabwean Dollar has continued to tumble.

The strike comes as the southern African country experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, with 734 cases including nine deaths recorded so far -- compared to 132 cases including four deaths at the end of May.

Related Topics

Protest Police Dollar Police Station Lawyers Harare Zimbabwe May Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

38 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

53 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.