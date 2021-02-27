UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Nurses 'reluctant' To Take Covid Vaccine: Union

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Zimbabwe nurses 'reluctant' to take Covid vaccine: union

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Medical workers have been reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccinations in Zimbabwe, the nurses union said Friday, citing a lack of clarity over whether it protects against a virus variant that emerged in neighbouring South Africa.

Zimbabwe started its innoculation campaign on February 18 with doses developed by China's Sinopharm, becoming the first nation in southern Africa to administer the vaccine.

But Enock Dongo, president of the 12,000-member Zimbabwe Nurses Association, said that "the uptake of the vaccine is low among health workers".

"As things stand, people are reluctant," Dongo told AFP.

"We agreed to let our members decide whether to be vaccinated or not," he added.

"We need information on the safety of the vaccine, its possible side effects if any and the percentage of protection against the South African variant which is prevalent in the country." According to its developers, the vaccine is 79 percent effective against coronavirus, but its efficacy against the new more contagious variant is still unclear.

Zimbabwe received 200,000 Sinopharm doses, a donation that China has promised to double, with the government buying another 1.8 million doses.

The coordinator of the government's national response to the pandemic, Agnes Mahomva, said the reluctance "is very normal for a new programme," but was confident that uptake would increase in the coming weeks.

Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was the country's first person to be vaccinated, aiming to bolster confidence among health workers.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday warned that those who decline to be vaccinated could be denied access to services in the future.

The country, already struggling with a deepening economic crisis and scant health resources, hopes to vaccinate 10 million of its 14.5 million population, to reach what is believed to be the herd-immunity threshold.

As of Thursday, more than 35,000 Covid-19 infections had been diagnosed in Zimbabwe, of which 1,458 were fatal.

Related Topics

Africa China South Africa Zimbabwe February Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Electronics shop gutted in Lahore

3 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

3 minutes ago

Mexican state oil firm Pemex reports $23 bn loss i ..

3 minutes ago

Govt ready to sit with opposition on electoral ref ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Mideast Quartet Meeting With Regi ..

37 minutes ago

Paris Committed to Implementation of Decisions of ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.