UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Opt To Bat Against Sri Lanka In First ODI

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Zimbabwe opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat in their opening one-day international against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Debutant Takudzwanashe Kaitano has been added to the Zimbabwe team and Ervine said he wanted to take advantage of what looked like decent batting conditions.

"Wicket looks really good for batting, and we think we want to try and make best use of that and get through that initial new ball spell," Ervine said at the toss.

"It took us one or two days to get used to the heat and humidity, but we're happy with our preparations." Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have handed fast bowler Chamika Gunasekara his international debut.

"We would have batted first as well. We had a good preparation over the last week, and in the LPL (Lanka Premier League)," said Shanaka.

"There are five changes from the last time we played an ODI with Chamika Gunasekera debuting today.

" The three-match series offers crucial Super League points needed for an automatic qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry into the tournament.

Sri Lanka is currently placed seventh while Zimbabwe is bottom in 13th spot.

Teams Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)tv Umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

World Sri Lanka Craig Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Dasun Shanaka Jeffrey Vandersay Wellington Masakadza Kusal Mendis Kumar Dharmasena Ranjan Madugalle Turkish Lira Sunday National University TV From Best Top Premier League Lalpir Power Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

16 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

16 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

16 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.