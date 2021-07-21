UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Orders Mandatory Vaccination For Civil Servants

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Zimbabwe orders mandatory vaccination for civil servants

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Zimbabwean authorities on Tuesday toughened virus curbs, ordering compulsory vaccinations for civil servants and reducing the number of workers reporting for duty in a bid to stem a rise in local transmission.

"All civil servants should be vaccinated," Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

She also said only 25 percent of government workers were required to physically report for duty, according to tweets posted on her ministry's account.

Courts will only open for urgent cases.

A day earlier a government circular directed all ministries to reduce the number of staff coming to work from "40 percent to 10 percent".

The limited staff numbers exclude health workers and designated critical services.

Zimbabwe has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases over the past two months, fuelled mainly by the Delta variant.

In the seven days to Tuesday, cases leapt from around 8,000 the previous week to more than 21,000.

The respiratory disease has so far claimed at least 2,697 lives and infected nearly 86,000 people.

Just over 1.1 million of Zimbabwe's 14.8 million people have received a first dose, while just over 640,000 have had their second jab.

Zimbabwe has imposed a raft of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic including delaying opening of schools, reducing shopping hours, capping attendance at gatherings including funerals and banning intercity travel.

Related Topics

Information Minister Zimbabwe All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

2 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

2 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

2 hours ago

US Trade Chief Discusses Fisheries, Large Aircraft ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on market in S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.