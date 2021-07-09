UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Receives Another COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment From China

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

HARARE, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) --:Zimbabwe on Friday received a batch of Sinovac vaccine doses purchased from China, its largest single COVID-19 vaccine order so far.

The arrival of the vaccines comes at a time when the country is battling the third wave of the pandemic, prompting authorities to introduce new restrictive measures to curtail the further spread of the virus.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has increased demand for the vaccine, and vaccination centers across the country have been overwhelmed by people seeking their first jabs.

Zimbabwe registered 2,264 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 34 deaths Wednesday, the worst day so far in terms of the virus infection.

The country has recorded 60,227 positive cases and 1,973 deaths so far.

A total of 819,058 people have been vaccinated, according to a daily update by the health authorities.

