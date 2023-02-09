Zimbabwe survive Ballance blow to draw with W.Indies

(@FahadShabbir)

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Zimbabwe survived the loss of first innings centurion Gary Ballance and some testing spin bowling from West Indies duo Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase to cling on for a draw in the first Test in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Set 272 to win in a minimum of 49 overs after West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite declared their second innings at 203 for five, Zimbabwe staggered to 134 for six before stumps were drawn.

"To see Zimbabwe come back and force their way back into the game, and pushing for victory, says a lot about Test cricket," said Brathwaite.

"I believe Test cricket is alive. For the players, Test cricket is about fighting for their country. Zimbabwe did that, that's test cricket for you.

"We wanted to take 10 wickets (in the final session), that was the focus. But we knew it was going to be difficult and Zimbabwe batted well." Zimbabwe produced a gritty rearguard from their lower order after slumping to 119 for five with former England batter Ballance edging Chase to wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva for 18.

Any thoughts of chasing down the notional target were long gone with the emphasis shifting to surviving the last 70 balls at the Queens sports Club.

Brad Evans was dismissed eight balls later for a duck and, having claimed six wickets through Motie and Chase, the tourists sensed a dramatic victory.

But wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga dug in with a dogged 24 not out off 83 balls while tail-ender Wellington Masakadza saw off 36 deliveries for a vital match-saving nought not out.

The first three innings in the match were all declared with almost 100 overs lost to rain over the first two days.

West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was named player of the match for his 207 not out in the first innings, his first Test century.

Ballance also enjoyed a memorable debut for Zimbabwe, marking it with a first-innings 137 which made him only the second batsman after Kepler Wessels to score Test centuries for the two countries.

Ballance struck four tons for England before his century against the West Indies while South Africa-born Wessels hit four for Australia and two for his homeland.

Motie bowled 24 overs and claimed four for 50 while Chase took two wickets while conceding only nine runs in 12 overs that included six maidens.

The second and final Test starts on Sunday.