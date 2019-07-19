UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Suspended By International Cricket Council

Fri 19th July 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe cricket was suspended by the International Cricket Council on Thursday over a failure to provide a process for free elections and to ensure there was no government interference.

"As a consequence of suspension, ICC funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events," the ICC said in a statement.

