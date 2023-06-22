UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe To Export Citrus To China In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 10:00 AM

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Zimbabwe's citrus exporters are working with Chinese authorities to facilitate the export of citrus fruits to China, and the first shipment of citrus from the southern African country will depart next month, according to the Chinese Embassy to Zimbabwe Wednesday.

On June 1, the General Administration of Customs of China released the list of registered Zimbabwean orchards and pack houses that can export citrus to China. A total of 11 citrus orchards and six citrus pack houses in Zimbabwe have been chosen to be involved in citrus exports to China.

Zimbabwe and China last year signed a citrus protocol to give Zimbabwean companies access to export citrus to China, one of Zimbabwe's top export destinations.

China imported agricultural products worth 657 million U.S. Dollars from Zimbabwe in 2022, up 22.64 percent year on year, according to the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe.

Overall trade between the two countries surged 29.2 percent year on year to a record high of 2.43 billion dollars in 2022.

