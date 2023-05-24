UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe To Make Voters' Roll Inspection Ahead Of General Elections

Published May 24, 2023

Zimbabwe to make voters' roll inspection ahead of general elections

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will stage the voters' roll inspection on May 27-31 ahead of this year's general elections, ZEC's chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said in a notice on Tuesday.

Silaigwana said that 11,289 inspection centers had been set up in all the 10 provinces.

"Those who registered on or before 28 April, 2023, are encouraged to inspect the voters' roll at their ordinary polling stations which have been designated as inspection centers for purposes of this voters' roll inspection exercise," Silaigwana said.

He added that voters who do not see their Names at the inspection centers can either inspect their details using their mobile phones quick code or approach provincial elections officers.

There are more than 5.8 million registered voters who are expected to cast their ballots in the forthcoming general elections set for July or August.

