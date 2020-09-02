UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe To Return Land To Farmers Protected By Investment Deals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Zimbabwe to return land to farmers protected by investment deals

Harare, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe said Tuesday that only foreign farmers protected by international investment treaties qualified to retrieve land seized by the government two decades ago.

Former president Robert Mugabe launched land reforms in 2000, grabbing parcels from 4,000 white farmers on the grounds that he was reversing historical land ownership imbalances that favoured the minority whites.

On Monday, the government said white farmers could apply to regain the titles to their land.

Information ministry secretary and government spokesman Nick Mangwana clarified in a tweet Tuesday that the offer did not apply to all evicted white farmers, but only to about 37 foreign farmers who benefit from special protection.

"Some of the previous owners had already been compensated from the previous government. For example the Dutch farmers were being paid over the years" Mangwana said.

"They may get that land or replacement land elsewhere instead of compensation." Under a separate deal, the government last month signed a $3.5 billion deal with dispossessed farmers to compensate them for infrastructure developments on their former farms.

The government also said that local white farmers whose land was taken for resettlement of landless blacks could apply for other land under 99-year leases.

Both Mugabe, who died in September 2019, and successor Emmerson Mnangagwa who took office following a military coup, vowed that the land reforms would not be reversed.

Related Topics

Minority Died Zimbabwe May September 2019 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

24 minutes ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

39 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan won 65 War with national unity, heroic ba ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority shares back-to-school healt ..

1 hour ago

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.